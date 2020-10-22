Unperturbed by the controversies around, actor Kangana Ranaut has been spending some downtime in Manali and attending back-to-back weddings in the family. The actor shared multiples pictures and videos of her many looks and the wedding taking place in her ancestral home in Manali, although the ceremony was intimate due to the coronavirus pandemic but the actor like always slayed in her traditional ethnic looks. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Dig at Maha-Govt After Being Summoned in Sedition Case: Jaldi Aa Jaungi

For the wedding of her cousin, the Manikarnika actor looked ethereal in a pastel blue printed chanderi lehenga which featured panels of gota all over along with a border. The sage blue lehenga is paired with a delicate floral jaal embroidered silk blouse and organza dupatta with gota and tissue edging along with hand-embroidered motifs. This sage blue lehenga is from the label Lajjo C which costs Rs 1,35,000.

The actor went for a dewy makeup look, with wavy hair and a pearl choker to complete the look. Kangana's team took these picture to her Instagram account and wrote, "Kangana wore a pastel lehenga adorned with pearls for her cousin's wedding today ✨✨✨ "(sic)

Kangana will be attending two weddings back to back. She took to her Instagram and shared a video of the Haldi ceremony, "After @rangoli_r_chandel wedding more than a decade ago there was no wedding in the family, all thanks to me, but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities. Two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today." (sic)

For her brother’s Haldi ceremony, the actor wore an earthy mauve hued georgette kurta paired with a salwar by label Rimple & Harpreet Narula. To complete her look she borrowed her mom’s earrings.