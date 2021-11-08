New Delhi: It is now that time of the year where every noteworthy and path breaker people are honored with the prestigious Padmashri award, the highest civilian awards of the country. The President of India presents them. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the award ceremony was withheld but this year, awards are given to both 2020 awardees as well as 2021 awardees. In 2020, the recipient of the prestigious award are Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor. This year, Sarita Joshi and Adnan Sami will be honored.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Shares Her Proud Moment After Receiving Padma Shri Award, Says ‘I am Adarsh Nagrik’

Kangana Ranaut is a saree lover and she has yet again proved it. For the auspicious occasion, she wore a golden and beige Sabyasachi saree. Taking it to Instagram, she uploaded a video where she thanked people and expressed her gratitude. Her caption read “Humbled for this great honour…Padmashri Heartfelt gratitude for my Guru and

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

Her saree is from the shelves of Sabyasachi. She wore a golden and beige saree. Her blouse is beige with broad golden patta. The golden patta has tiny mirror works done. The blouse is a round neck and golden zari work.

For saree, she chose white saree with golden designs. The hem of the saree is secured with golden patta and intricate designs.

Keeping it simple and chic, she wore huge dangling earrings and a tiny bindi. She parted her hair in two sleek hair buns. Making a fashion statement!

Not just Kangana alone, even Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a similar blouse. She wore this blouse with golden patti work on Diwali 2017 celebrations. She paired her blouse with golden sheer saree. The hem of the saree had a golden patta.

Deepika wore golden jewelry that complimented well with her ensemble. She wore golden statement necklace and earrings. She kept it simple by wearing golden bangles in one hand and keeping one hand free. Deepika pulled her hair back and she looks glamorous.

Who do you think pulled off this attire better?