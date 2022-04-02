Kangana Ranaut in purple dress: Actor Kangana Ranaut’s appearance on her reality show – Lock Upp is taking all the attention during the weekends. At least, that’s what the show’s 200 million views suggest. However, apart from her badass conversations on the show, her fearless styling is also speaking for itself on Lock Upp which streams on MX Player and Alt Balaji apps.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut to Papa Jo: Tere Rone Ke Din Aa Gaye Hain

In her latest weekend special episode, Kangana turned up looking absolutely striking in a purple sequined gown that came with its own cape and a deeply plunging neckline. The actor, who never shies away from experimenting with her looks made her outfit look more dramatic by teaming it up with a pair of copper-sparkly knee-high gladiators and lots of matching purple eye makeup. Kangana also wore a statement Maison Valentino gold choker with her dress and skipped on other pieces of jewellery. She fully aced that tricky look.

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s pictures in a purple sequined gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit here:



Kangana Ranaut has been flaunting a lot of bold prints and colours that not many others don’t dare to rock. Her appearances on the reality show are all edgy and captivating. Prior to this bold outing, she dressed up wearing a neon sequined dress with a bustier-styled upper half. Kangana likes to style her hair in tricky ways and that’s another highlight of each look that she owns. What do you think of her purple look here… badass or not?

