Home

Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut Radiates Traditional Elegance in Pink Saree With Exquisite Jewellery- See PICS

Kangana Ranaut Radiates Traditional Elegance in Pink Saree With Exquisite Jewellery- See PICS

Kangana Ranaut looks breathtaking in gorgeous fuchsia pink saree with intricate jewellery at sister-in-law's Godh Bharai ceremony.

Kangana Ranaut Radiates Traditional Elegance in Pink Saree With Exquisite Jewellery at Sister-in-Law's Godh Bharai- PICS

After the successful release of Kangana Ranaut’s first production venture, ”Tiku Weds Sheru”, the actress is now busy spending time with her family in her hometown. Recently, she shared few heartwarming pictures celebrating her sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut’s godh bahari ceremony. For the occasion, Kangana embraced her ethnic side and donned a stunning bright pink saree. Well, we just can’t stop admiring her in this tradition avatar. Scroll down to see the full details of her look!

Trending Now

Taking to her Instagram, Kangana was seen adorning gorgeous fuchsia pink saree featuring embroidered gotta pati border. She paired it with a matching blouse featuring v-neckline and half-sleeves. The ‘Thalaivi” actress complemented her desi attire with stunning choker neckpiece, matching drop earrings and rings. She rounded off her look with minimal makeup, nude eyeshadow, contour cheeks, mascara filled with lashes and nude lip shade. For hairdo, Kangana styled her tresses in a neat bun that complemented her ethnic look perfectly.

You may like to read

Kangana Ranaut Looks Breathtaking in Stunning Pink Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

While, sharing pictures on gram, Kanaga shared a very heart-warming caption ”Sharing some precious moments from Ritu Ranaut’s Godbharai… Our hearts are full and we are all eagerly awaiting the arrival of baby Ranaut… Thank you for all your well wishes and blessings.” The photos captured precious moments with her family, her mother, Asha Ranaut, who looked radiant in a yellow salwar suit. While her brother chose a simple white kurta and pajama, her bhabhi Ritu looked gorgeous in a vermillion red saree, adorned with gold jewelry, bangles, and a gajra in her hair. In one of the pictures, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel was seen enjoying the occassion in a beige banasri saree. The pictures garnered much love from fans on social media.

Your thoughts on Kangana Ranuat’s Latest Saree Look?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES