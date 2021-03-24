When it comes to making a traditional wear a mainstream attire, Kangana Ranaut undoubtedly takes the crown. Known for her quirky, non conformist sense of style, the Queen actor equally knows to carry off a traditional saree with same amount of grace and elegance. Also Read - Inside Photos, Videos of Kangana Ranaut’s Birthday Party With Ekta Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Ashwiny Iyer, Friends

On Tuesday, the four-time National Award-winning actress ringed in her 34th birthday by releasing the trailer of her much-awaited film, Thalaivi. Right before the event, Kangana was presented with the National Award for the best female lead for Panga, for which she wore Anamika Khanna collection.

For her birthday celebrations, Kangana was styled by renowned celebrity stylist Ami Patel for the event. The 34-year-old actor’s bright orange Kanjivaram silk saree came with an intricate thick golden pattern border. She draped this gracefully over her black mid-sleeve blouse.

Adding to the elegance of this look, Kangana accessorised it with heavy golden temple jewellery in the form of a necklace and matching earrings – courtesy Krishna Das Jewellery. She chose to don a stylish and chic bun with gajra adding to her traditional look. A simple red bindi and gold ring completed Kangana’s look for the dual celebrations last evening.

How much Kangana Ranaut’s stunning Kanjivaram silk saree costs?

If you loved Kangana’s outfit and wish to add it to your wardrobe then you are in luck for sure. Kangana Ranaut’s Kanjivaram silk saree is from the label Madhurya Creations and is up for buying. It is worth Rs 58,000.

We think Kangana looked breath-taking in the gorgeous weave and carried it off with sheer grace and elegance. Tell us what you think.