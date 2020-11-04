The weight loss journey is not an easy process, not for us, not even for Celebrities. Actor Kangana Ranaut for her upcoming film had gained 20 kgs to play the titular role of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu late J. Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi. After seven months, Kangana is back to her fit self and in a series of tweets, shared her moments of despair. Also Read - Benefits of Walnuts: How Akhrot Can Help Build Immunity in Winters

In her first tweet, Kangana wrote, “I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam,it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection Slightly smiling face (sic)”

In another tweet, she wrote, "Journey back to my fit body wasn't easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine ❤️ (sic)"

Kangana has been sharing her weight loss posts on her social media handles lately. In an earlier post, Kangana shared a picture of herself in a white striped sports bra and printed shorts. She captioned the post stating, “I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog/walk …. who all are with me?”

Her upcoming film Thalaivi is directed by AL Vijay and the shooting took place in Hyderabad during the first week of October. The actor also has Dhakkad as well as Tejas in her kitty.