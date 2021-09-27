Kangana Ranaut’s weight loss journey: Actor Kangana Ranaut has been garnering all the praises for her performance in Thalaivii. The actor portrayed the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the movie and had to go through extreme weight gain transformation to look like her part. In her latest post on Instagram, Kangana mentioned how difficult and painful it was to gain 20 kilos and then work even more to lose that weight later.Also Read - Millets For Weight Loss: Types of Millets And How Beneficial it is in Losing Weight

Kangana wrote that she gained 20 kgs in six months and then lost the same again in six months that meant that she pushed her body to extremes. The actor added that while she enjoyed the entire process, it left her with 'permanent stretch marks'. Kangana wrote how this way of pushing herself to achieve something for their characters is what keeps actors going.

The caption on Kangana's post read, "Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and loosing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body …. I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself ❤️#thalaivii (sic)"

Kangana’s performance in Thalaivii has received appreciation from all the corners of the country. The actor was joined by stellar performers like Aravind Swamy, Raj Arjun, Bhagyashree, and Madhu among others. The film has been directed by AL Vijay.