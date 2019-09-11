Actor Kangana Ranaut went out to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha on Tuesday evening. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi offering prayers at the Andheri cha Raja. Kangana, who is known to be quite traditional and devotional, looked pretty in her silk saree. The actor is currently preparing for her role in Thalaivi – the biopic on celebrated politician Jayalalitha. On Tuesday, after finishing her classical dance classes, the actor dressed up to visit Bappa in Andheri.

Kangana wore a beautiful powder blue coloured silk saree that had a silver border and leaf motifs weaved with silver thread. The Manikarnika-star styled her look with a gorgeous pearl and kundan neckpiece and a matching pair of earrings. A tiny bindi in place, Kangana finished her ethnic look with a gajra around her bun. She looked radiant. Check out Kangana’s latest pictures here:

Kangana has been a lover of local weaving and creations by Indian craftsmen. She’s often seen wearing sarees that are locally chosen from popular markets in the country. In fact, recently, she even wore a saree that she bought from the streets of Kolkata. The saree cost Rs 600 and Kangana revealed that’s her bit to promote the talent of Indian craftsmen.

Kangana is a great believer of God and spirituality. She is often seen taking breaks from her work schedule to visit spiritual leader Sadhguru’s ashram. The actor also roots for practising yoga and understanding the dynamics of a human mind that seeks peace.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga while she has two other films lined up for release next year. The biopic on late Jayalalithaa is going on the floors soon while Kangana has booked Diwali next year for her action film Dhaakad. The actor will be seen performing some out-and-out action in the film which his hitting the screens as a big Diwali release next year, facing a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj.