Kangana Ranaut is one of the most stylish and talented actors in Bollywood. She has a habit of making heads turn with her ethereal sense of style and power-packed performances. She seems to like being in the limelight. These days, the ‘Manikarnika’ actor is making headlines due to her fearless statements against powerful people in the government and the B-town. Also Read - Fashion Forward: FDCI Releases Dates For India Fashion Week

The tinsel town diva is currently in Manali and seemingly enjoying nature. She recently posted a beautiful picture of hers on Instagram. Kangana captioned the pictures: “फूलों के रंग से दिल की कलम से तुझको लिखी रोज़ पाती 💛”. Below, look at the post for yourself: Also Read - 5 Outfits From Avneet Kaur's Wardrobe That Define The Chic Teenage Fashion Today

In the closeup pics, we can figure out that she is donning a stunning floral ensemble. She is looking vibrant in the pictures and shining as bright as sunlight. If you wish to look as pretty as Kangana and wish to purchase the same outfit here is where you need to go: thenehstore.com.

This grey-yellow coloured Chanderi Kurta with embroidered buttons and lace detailing can make anyone look beautiful. This Kurti comes with Chanderi pants and a chiffon dupatta featuring embroidered tassels. It will cost you INR 9,900.