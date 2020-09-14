A Surat-based textile businessman manufactured a ‘Manikarnika’ style saree with actor Kangana Ranaut’s portrait imprinted on it, to lend his support to the actor. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes Aaditya Thackeray's Name in SSR And Drug Racket Case, Tweets to Say 'They Want to Fix me'

Surat's Universal textile market shop owner- Rajat Dawar expressed that actor Kangana Ranaut was not treated right and whatever mishappen took place in Mumbai was unaccepted.

While speaking to ANI, Rajat Dawar said, "She wanted to raise her voice to support something, but her voice was suppressed, and her office was demolished. So, we wanted to support her and came up with this idea to manufacture the saree with 'I support Kangana' written on it."

Rajat further said that the saree was launched just yesterday, and it has already received a great response already. He also stated that he has received multiple orders. “The price range starts from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 depending upon the fabric on which it has been made,” he told ANI.

The businessman was asked if he took permission from the actor as it has her portrait imprinted on the fabric, he added, “We have not made this saree to promote our brand in any way, but only with the motive to support her in her fight.”

Kangana Ranaut Vs Shiv Sena: Kangana Ranaut has been in the news lately as a war of words broke out between the actor and Maharashtra’s ruling party Shiv Sena after the actor compared the maximum city, Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (POK) and said she does not feel safe in the city. She was also vocal about saying she doesn’t trust the Mumbai Police after the passing away of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On September 9, the actor’s office in Bandra was partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

What’re your thoughts on Kangana’s Manikarnika portrait on a Saree? Will you invest in a saree like that? Tell us your thoughts.

(With inputs from ANI)