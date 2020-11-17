Kangana Ranaut has been busy these days, thanks to her brother’s wedding. The B-town diva had a gala time during the ceremonies, it seems. Throughout the wedding functions, the ‘Queen’ actor kept on treating her fans with her vibrant and splendid pictures. Recently, Kangana took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of herself from her brother Aksht’s wedding reception in Rajasthan. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Dances to Himachali Folk Song at Brother Aksht's Wedding Reception- Watch

For the function, Kangana wore a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree. The actor was looking ethereal in this beige coloured Indian attire. To add a Pahadi touch to the outfit gifted to her by her parents on the happy occasion, Kangana donned a Himachali shawl and cap. She set the Internet ablaze with her killer Pahadi avatar. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's 'Loving Nature is Her Biggest Strength', Rangoli Chandel Writes an Emotional Post For Sister

Have a look at Kangana’s getup for the post-wedding function here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)



The designer saree donned by Kangana featured gold-thread embroidery work all over. To enhance her reception look, she accessorized her attire with a stunning statement neckpiece in gold colour and a pair of same coloured earrings. For some glam, Kangana went with blushed cheeks, kohled eyes, mascara, and orange lipstick. She kept her curly black hair tied in a loose bun at the back.

Kangana Ranaut managed to impress the fashion police once again with her style. Kangana’s traditional look made headlines for all the right reasons and her fans just can’t stop drooling over her mesmerising clicks.

The diva also shared a dance video from the function and wrote, “I love folk music of any tradition for that matter, here’s a Kangari song sung by Pahadi artists at my brother’s dham today, meaning is simple… a woman expressing her love for her mother 🌹.”

Watch the video here: