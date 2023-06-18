Home

Karan Deol’s Bride Drisha Acharya Stuns in a Classic Red Sabyasachi Lehenga With Deep-Neck Blouse – Check Full Look

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya opted for a classic wedding look with the stunning combination of white and red.

Sunny Deol’s son, actor Karan Deol has finally tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Drisha Acharya in Mumbai. Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. The pictures and videos of the newly-weds have been surfaced online and fans can’t stop gushing over this new duo in Bollywood. For the D-Day, Disha Acharya chose Sabyasachi and looked ethereal in a classic red lehenga with deep-neck choli. Here are all details on her wedding look.

The beautiful bride, Drisha Acharaya looked absolutely stunning in her red and golden Sabyasachi lehenga. Consisting of a half-deep neck blouse, voluminous skirt and a matching dupatta, all accented with bold floral mortifs and statement borders. Keeping with the pallet of red and gold, Drisha Acharaya accessorized her look with a pair of chandbaali earrings, intricate mangtika, choker and a stack of golden bangles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

For glam picks, Drisha went with soft kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed cheeks, a light lip colour, perfect contour, beaming highlighter and a sleek bun. While Drisha stunned in all-red, Karan on the other hand complemented her bride in an off-white sherwani.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya got engaged last month and announced their wedding. Both exchanged rings on the wedding anniversary of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. Karan and Drisha’s wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony on last Monday night. Videos and pictures have surfaced on social media platforms from the festivities. A video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho was also seen. Brothers Sunny, Bobby and cousin Abhay Deol also posed together at the roka ceremony.

Heartiest Congratulations to the newly weds! Your Thoughts on Drisha Acharya’s red Sabyasachi lehenga?

