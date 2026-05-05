Home

Lifestyle

Karan Johar at Met Gala 2026: Enters like a king in Raja Ravi Varma-inspired art, and we cant take our eyes off his striking cape – Pics

Karan Johar at Met Gala 2026: Enters like a king in Raja Ravi Varma-inspired art, and we can’t take our eyes off his striking cape – Pics

Making a memorable first appearance at the Met Gala, Karan Johar embraces artistic storytelling through fashion, pairing intricate craftsmanship with a bold, theatrical silhouette that instantly captures attention.

Karan Johar makes his Met Gala debut in Raja Ravi Varma outfit (PC: Instagram)

Karan Johar made a regal Met Gala debut this year, embracing the theme “Fashion is Art” with striking precision in an ensemble inspired by the iconic works of Indian artist Raja Ravi Varma. Known for his keen fashion sensibilities, Johar collaborated with designer Manish Malhotra to bring the vision to life. He wore a richly embroidered black bandhgala paired with tailored trousers, while the standout element remained his stunning cape, an intricately crafted piece that translated Varma’s artistic legacy into a wearable masterpiece, perfectly aligning with the evening’s theme.

See pictures of Karan Johar in Raja Ravi Varma outfit here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

*This copy is getting updated.*

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.