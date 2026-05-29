Karan Johar’s Instagram detox shows why protecting peace matters

Karan Johar’s recent Instagram detox sparked speculation online, but his decision highlights a deeper truth about social media fatigue and emotional burnout.

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Karan Johar (PC: Instagram)

Karan Johar‘s sudden decision to unfollow close industry friends like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan caused a massive stir. His explanation – “It’s a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!!” – perfectly captures why so many people are reassessing their relationship with social media. When your feed is a constant stream of what your peers, friends, and competitors are doing, it creates an intense background noise of comparison, FOMO (fear of missing out), and passive energy consumption. Reclaiming that space isn’t selfish; it’s preservation.

When Karan Johar suddenly unfollowed several celebrities on Instagram – including close friends like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt — the internet reacted exactly the way it always does. Speculation exploded overnight. People assumed there was drama, a fallout, or some hidden Bollywood feud waiting to be uncovered. In today’s social media culture, an unfollow is treated like a press conference. But Karan Johar’s explanation was surprisingly simple: he was on a “digital detox” and wanted to reduce the time and energy he spent on Instagram.

That one statement says more about modern internet culture than the rumours ever could

We live in a time where attention has become one of the most valuable currencies. Every scroll, every reaction, every update we consume demands mental and emotional energy from us. Social media platforms are designed to keep us emotionally engaged — whether through outrage, comparison, validation, or fear of missing out. The result is a constant state of overstimulation that most people don’t even realise they are trapped in.

This is why gatekeeping your attention has become necessary

The idea sounds harsh because the internet has conditioned people to believe that constant access equals connection. If you mute someone, unfollow them, or stop responding instantly, it is seen as rude or personal. But not every boundary is an attack. Sometimes, it is survival.

Protecting your peace today often means reducing noise

You do not need to consume every opinion. You do not need to keep up with every update from people you know. You do not need to emotionally participate in every online moment simply because your phone makes it available. There is a difference between being connected and being mentally crowded.

Ironically, social media was supposed to make people feel closer, yet it has made emotional exhaustion feel normal. Endless scrolling creates invisible pressure. Pressure to compare lives, maintain relevance, stay informed, react quickly, and remain socially available all the time. Even entertainment becomes tiring when your brain never truly rests.

Karan Johar’s Instagram detox resonated because many people secretly feel the same fatigue. The difference is that most people are afraid to disconnect publicly. Celebrity culture especially turns digital behaviour into public property. An unfollow becomes gossip. Silence becomes controversy. Boundaries become headlines. But perhaps that reaction itself proves why detoxing matters.

Choosing what deserves your attention is not selfish. It is a form of emotional discipline. Not everyone deserves access to your mind all the time — not strangers, not trends, not algorithms, and sometimes not even people you genuinely like. The internet rewards constant availability, but real peace often comes from selective absence.

Maybe the real lesson from Karan Johar’s ‘digital detox’ is this: protecting your peace is no longer optional in the social media era. It is necessary. And sometimes, the healthiest thing a person can do is simply look away.