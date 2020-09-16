Film Producer-Director Karan Johar was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with his family. The ‘Coffee With Karan’ host was leaving for Goa in yet another fashionable attire. Karan Johar was sporting a chic yet casual look in a stunning jacket featuring camouflage and animal print. He was also carrying a neon backpack. However, what really made heads turn was his black coloured face mask with a quirky message written on it. The caption on the mask reads, ‘If you are reading this, you’re too close.’

Moments after Karan Johar’s recent pictures went viral on social media, people started speculating what could be the real message behind this caption. In current times, the message has relevance, and Karan Johar may be trying to talk about maintaining social distancing to keep the COVID-19 virus at bay. Some may also decode it as a smart way to convey a message to all the people spreading negativity, to maintain a safe distance from the filmmaker. If you are an ardent follower of Karan Johar, you must be knowing that he has in fact restricted the comments feature on his social media handles.

Notably, the filmmaker stepped out of his house for the first time post the lockdown. He has been associated with various controversies recently including nepotism and the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. However, Karan Johar preferred remaining silent and not being a part of the so-called justice campaign or SSR going on Twitter.