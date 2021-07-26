Mumbai: Physical fitness isn’t an easy task. Even if you are fit, it takes a lot of routine hard work to maintain the same. While gyms were closed due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, physical fitness also went for a toss. Television actor and host Karan Wahi also experienced the same.Also Read - Karan Wahi Receives Hate Messages, Death Threats Over His Post on Naga Babas in Kumbh Mela Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Karan Wahi took to social media sharing three of his shirtless pictures. The three pictures showcase his physical transformation in the last few months. While the first picture was clicked before the lockdown, the second was clicked during the lockdown period. The third picture is the latest one. While, in the first image, Karan can be seen flaunting his abs and fitness, the second picture had Karan with a belly. The third picture shows how Karan is working out again and is trying to get back his abs. "How I started the Lockdown. Where I Reached in the Lockdown. Where I am Today. #phew #mainwapasaaunga Ps- for those who think abs humesha rehte hai. Its a myth," Karan wrote.

Fans and friends were quick to comment on Karan's post. While Anita Hassanandani dropped a fire emojo, Jay Bhanushali wrote, "Nahhhiiiii yeh nahi ho sakta…..😂😂😂." Even actor Arjit Taneja wrote, "Ab sabko yakeen ho jaayega ki karan wahi ke bhi abs jaate hain." "U will reach from 3rd image to 1st image in no time," actor Ravi Dubey said.

Check Out Karan Wahi’s Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi 💜 (@karanwahi)

Earlier this month, Karan shared a picture of himself which shows that he is working hard to get back in shape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi 💜 (@karanwahi)

Does this motivate you to work out even at home?