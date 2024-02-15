Home

Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Decodes Her Favourite Yoga Pose in This Valentine’s Day 2024 Special PIC, Can you Guess?

Kareena Kapoor Decodes Her Favourite Yoga Pose in This Valentine’s Day 2024 Special PIC, Can you Guess?

On Valentine's Day 2024, Kareena Kapoor showcased her love for yoga. She shared pictures performing her favourite asana in a black-and-pink workout outfit. Take a look!

Kareena Kapoor Decodes Her Favourite Yoga Pose in This Valentine's Day 2024 Special PIC, Can you Guess?

Actress Kareena Kapoor believes in living a balanced and healthy life. As much as the diva enjoys her leisure time by parting with her girlfriends or enjoying date nights with Saif Ali Khan, she also tones down and detoxifies her body by indulging in intense yoga sessions. Bebo’s trainer Anshuka Parwani keeps on sharing her yoga sessions on social media, leaving fans in awe of her dedication and commitment to fitness. The Singham actress is a yoga enthusiast, and her latest Instagram post is the biggest proof. Take a look!

Trending Now

On Valentine’s Day 2024, Kareena exhibited her love for yoga. She shared pictures of her performing chakrasana in a black-and-pink workout outfit. While sharing the post on Gram, the diva captioned it, “Do you have a pose that keeps you on your toes? 🤣🤣🤣 #LoveMyChakrasans #YogaLife @anshukayoga.”

You may like to read

Kareena Kapoor Flaunts Her LOVE For Chakrasans on V-DAY 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Benefits of Chakrasana

According to Healthline, Urdhva Dhanurasana (sometimes known as Chakrasana), is popularly referred to as Wheel Pose, though the literal Sanskrit translation is “upward-facing bow.” On performing this asana, the body takes the shape of the wheel. It falls into the category of postures known as backbends, which are poses performed with the spine in extension. It has several benefits that include:

Helps expand lungs to get more oxygen intake which is benefical, especially for people with asthma.

Helps in the reduction of stress and tension in the body

Strengthens and increases the elasticity of the spine

Improves blood circulation in your body and purifies the blood

This asana boosts your appetite and relieves constipation and digestive problems

It reduces abdominal fat and tones your core muscles

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.