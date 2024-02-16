Home

Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Keeps The Glam Meter Running In a Fully Sequinned Sabyasachi Dress And oh That Colour! – See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Keeps The Glam Meter Running In a Fully Sequinned Sabyasachi Dress And oh That Colour! – See Pics

Kareena Kapoor made a stellar appearance in a shimmery ocean-green gown as she represented India at the Vogue Ball of Arabia event in UAE on Thursday night.

Kareena Kapoor Keeps The Glam Meter Running In a Fully Sequinned Sabyasachi Dr

Kareena Kapoor’s fashion has a fanbase of its own. Whether it’s her graceful sarees or elaborate gowns, the actress keeps the style meter running when she picks an outfit. Gracing our Instagram feeds yet again in a glamorous gown from shelves of ace designer Sabyasachi. Bebo made a stellar appearance in a shimmery ocean-green gown as she represented India at the Vogue Ball of Arabia event in UAE on Thursday night. The theme for the mega event was “Mermaids and Aquatic Glamour” and Bebo looked nothing less than a queen.

Trending Now

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared her glamorous OOTD of the day. She sizzled in an aquamarine fully sequined gown featuring a deep neckline, thin straps and a mermaid hemline. To complement her so-hot ensemble, Bebo wore a vintage neckpiece from the designer’s high jewellery collection and carried a clutch from the same brand. Her tresses were left open as opted for shimmery makeup. Kohl-laden eyes, well-structured contour and glossy lips completed Bebo’s stunning avatar.

You may like to read

Sharing a mirror selfie, Kareena wrote, “Woke up like this.”

Fans were left ablaze with her dazzling avatar. One user commented, “You looking stunning’, Another commented, “What a look!”, “Wow, what a colour.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Style and Fashion | Kinza Nasrullah (@weddingspaparazzi)

French singer and former first lady of France, Carla Bruni graced the ball, joined by Lebanese actors, Arabian and Egyptian models. Check out more pics of Kareena Kapoor from the party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia)

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.