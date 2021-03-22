Be it decked in ethnic silhouettes or a chic comfy wear, Bollywood’s glam diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan has done it all and let’s just say, she has managed to turn heads almost every time. The phenomenal actor just delivered her second baby a few days ago, and now the stunner is back to doing what she does the best – slaying. There’s literally no one in Bollywood who can wear the style so effortlessly as Kareena does. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Newborn Son Turns 1 Month Old, Saba Shares His First Pic With Saif Ali Khan

Spotted with bestie, Amrita Arora for a date night, Kareena looked gorgeous than ever in her zebra print co-rds. Bebo sported a matching longline shirt with flared pants in satin from H & M.

A mother of two – Kareena's sartorial choices right now are all about keeping it casual yet spunky. Hence, there's no denying that she is one of the most fashionable actors that we have seen in Bollywood. Meanwhile, as soon as her pictures were made available online, her fans on social media started sharing her pictures, commenting how gorgeous she looked just a few days post her delivery.

To make the comfy wear look more chic, Kareena accessorised the look with a black face mask from Louis Vuitton, a grey Dolce and Gabbana pouch and strappy heels from Gucci.

Check Out The Stunning Pictures Here

The look seemed perfect for a breezy night in Mumbai and looked totally loose and comfortable enough to provide comfort to the new mommy to move around easily.

Since Kareena had her mask on, we couldn’t really see anything beyond her beautiful eyes which were as usual kohled to perfection – her signature style. We absolutely loved Kareena’s stunning look, what about you?