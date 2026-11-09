Kareena Kapoor Khan adds a royal twist to Diwali fashion with Bhopal heirloom and statement turban

Kareena Kapoor Khan's royal Diwali look has a historic connection; wears 100-year-old Bhopal heirloom on turban. See pics.

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Kareena Kappor Khan's fashion (PC-Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan brought a royal touch to Diwali celebrations this year, making a striking fashion statement in an ensemble that beautifully blended traditional craftsmanship, heritage jewellery and understated glamour. While her outfit was a visual treat, the historic heirloom adorning her turban made the look particularly special.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena wore a stunning beige-peach kaftan by designer Punit Balana, featuring intricate real silver (chandi ka kaam) embroidery. The flowing silhouette featured a plunging neckline, delicate embellishments, and sheer, heavily embroidered sleeves. The intricate silver work caught the light beautifully, adding a festive shimmer without making the ensemble look overly extravagant.

However, the real highlight was her statement turban. Adorned with rows of pearls, it featured a traditional kalgi carrying the Prince of Wales crest, an heirloom associated with the royal family of Bhopal.

The fascinating history behind the ornament dates back to 1922, when Nawab Hamidullah Khan, the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal and great-grandfather of Saif Ali Khan, was appointed Aide-de-Camp to Prince Edward, the Prince of Wales, who later briefly became King Edward VIII. The brooch, bearing the iconic three ostrich feathers and the motto ‘Ich Dien’ (I Serve), recalls this historic association between the Bhopal royal family and the British monarchy.

Kareena complemented the outfit with layered statement necklaces, including her much-loved mehendi necklace, previously paired with her orange lehenga. The striking green pendant added a beautiful contrast to the muted beige ensemble. Her soft makeup, defined eyes and centre-parted open hair completed the look.

From the silver craftsmanship to a century-old royal connection, Kareena’s Diwali outfit was more than just festive dressing. It was a celebration of heritage, history and timeless Indian elegance.