Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is in her third trimester and she is making the most of her time by partying with her girl gang. The actor recently posted a picture with her girlfriends from her Pajama party looking radiant in mustard coloured tribal print kaftan from the shelves of House of Masaba.

Bebo looks gorgeous in that comfy kaftan. She skipped the accessories and kept her makeup subtle for the night out. Kareena who resides in a building called Fortune Heights is all set to move to a new and bigger house. She captioned her post, "It's been a FORTUNE of memories… on to the next… to new beginnings ❤️❤️💯💯💯 PS: #Fortune you have been kind #FortuneNights #EndOfAnEra #KaftanSeries"

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Her girlfriends including Malaika Arora Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora sported comfy pajamas for the get-together. In the picture, Kareena and her friends can be seen sharing a laugh over sumptuous food and drinks.

Kareena’s love for kaftan is no more a secret and she has confessed her love for kaftan time and again. If you scroll through her Instagram, you will understand her love for the fabric- Kaftan. It has become her go-to outfit. Kareena in the past too, she has sported this mustard coloured tribal print kaftan. Designer Masaba Gupta shared a video on Instagram where Bebo can be seen twirling in a mustard kaftan. Considering Mumbai’s humid weather, Kareena’s kaftan is comfy and a perfect choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Masaba (@houseofmasaba)

If you loved Kareena’s kaftan, then you can add it to your wardrobe too. The easy-breezy kaftan is worth Rs 12,000 and is available on House of Masaba’s website for buying.

Kareena is expecting her second child with actor Saif Ali Khan and is due in February.