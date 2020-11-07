Momy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently embracing her second pregnancy and is inspiring the expecting moms with her sartorial choices. She leaves no stone unturned in making her fans drool over her effortless maternity pictures. Also Read - Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Sassy in Rs 6k White Top, See PICS

Kareena was recently papped outside her Bandra house in a comfy maxi dress while she stepped outside for a stroll. Bebo was donning a peachy pink and white dress with a checkered pattern and a classic collar. She styled her super-comfy look with a pair of her go-to metallic flats. She was cradling her baby bump and was effortlessly slaying in her ankle-length dress. She pulled her hair back in a bun and opted for a white N95 mask. Have a look at her viral pictures below for yourself. Also Read - Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Shoots With Sister Karisma Kapoor | See Pics

You can wear this midi dress to head out for a brunch or even if you just want to go for a stroll just like Kareena. This off-duty style is just perfect for expecting moms.