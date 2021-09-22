Who doesn’t like fashion faceoffs? It’s great to see Bollywood celebs slipping into the same outfit but in different ways. Every celeb puts their own twist, be it styling, hairdo, or accessories. We recently spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sanya Malhotra making heads turn in heavily embroidered yellow Anarkali from the shelves of ace designer Ridhi Mehra.Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia in Rs 95K Beige Wrap Dress Looks Sensuous, Take a Look

First up, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who wore a gorgeous finely detailed yellow Anarkali set for a shoot which she paired with Malabar Gold and Diamonds jewellery. She wore this gorgeous piece for a commercial alongside actor Anil Kapoor. Her golden yellow Anarkali by Ridhi Mehra featured heavy embellishments all over and had mirrors, pearls, and sequins, which gives geometric patterns. She teamed it with a yellow embroidered net dupatta.

She accessorised her look with chaandbali earrings, a regal choker. For the makeup, she opted for dewy skin, pink lip shade, and a sleek ponytail.

Next up, we have Sanya Malhotra who also wore the same Anarkali set by Ridhi Mehra. Sanya accessorised her look with a vintage gold choker necklace which came with pearl details. She opted for matching earrings, a gold nose ring, and statement rings. For the glam, Sanya opted for beaming highlighter, light pink lips, pink eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, and mascara. She tied her curly locks in a messy ponytail. Sanya skipped the dupatta and decided to let the outfit be the highlight.

If you liked the golden yellow Anarkali suit set, then you can buy it on Ridhi Mehra’s official website. It is worth Rs 1,48,000.

Who do you think looks the best in a yellow Anarkali set? Let us know in the comments section below.