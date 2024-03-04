Home

Kareena Kapoor Khan Re-Wears Her Wedding Reception Gold Necklace at Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash – See Pics

The extravagant three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, concluded on Mar

The extravagant three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, concluded on March 3. Many A-listers graced the celebration and treated their fans with exquisite looks. Amid all, Kareena Kapoor Kahn, without a doubt stole the show with her tremendous appearance.

On the third day of celebrations, Kareena Kapoor stole the limelight in a breathtaking Ritu Kumar ensemble. However, what truly captured everyone’s attention was the exquisite piece of jewellery adorning her neck. Interestingly, a user on Reddit pointed out that it appears to be the same jewellery she wore during her wedding reception with Saif Ali Khan.

Take a look!

From the picture, it seems that Kareena had earlier worn the same necklace during her wedding reception in Delhi. Reddit users reacted to her photo, one of them wrote, “it looks much better with this current outfit.” The second hailed Kareena for repeating her jewellery “Loved how actresses are repeating their outfits now-a-days.”

For the final day of the pre-wedding function, Kareena Kapoor stunned everyone with her heavily embellished golden lehenga. She complemented her look with subtle makeup and open hairdo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in ‘The Crew’ alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

