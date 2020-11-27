Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently having a wonderful time with her family in Dharamkot. And, the second time mommy-to-be is giving us a sneak peek at her fun vacation through her Instagram posts. In one of her recent posts, our favourite, Bebo shared a series of adorable pictures and a video of herself with her toddler Taimur Ali Khan. Also Read - RIP Diego Maradona: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Others Pay Tribute to Greatest Player of All Time

Kareena captioned them, "Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man ❤️❤️ Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff 👏❤️💯." By the caption, you must have already guessed what the pictures are all about.

During a fun pottery lesson with her son, Kareena was donning comfortable separates She was wearing a white coloured turtleneck. On its top, she donned an oversized red and black striped sweater from H&M and black leggings. To complete her look, she opted for a pair of beige coloured boots. The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actor skipped on accessories and kept her hair tied in a bun.

Kareena’s ensemble is just perfect for a winter day out. If you wish, you can replace black leggings with blue jeans and opt for a pair of black boots. Kareena’s red and black jumper will cost you only Rs 1,999. Here is where you can find it.