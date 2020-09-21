Kareena Kapoor Khan who turned 40 today rang-in her birthday with her family. An intimate with Kareena’s near and dear ones. For her birthday, Kareena wore a super comfy, simple mint green colour Kaftan. We all are aware of Bebo’s love for Kaftan and how never goes wrong with it. But can you guess it’s worth? The simple, summery mint green Kaftan costs Rs 19,900. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan 40th Birthday: Priyanka Chopra's Wish For Bebo is Full of Kisses, Pouts And Glamour

Kareena’s kaftan had red and green leaves with beautiful floral motifs embroidered to it. The super breezy outfit looked comfortable with balloon sleeves and pockets. Kareena looked flawless with no make on and accessories, can we call it the pregnancy glow?

FYI, the kaftan is a loose long gown type garment which has long-flowy sleeves.

The low-key party saw sister Karisma Kapoor, parents Babita Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Actor Karisma Kapoor posted a picture of her in a pretty kaftan and ‘Fabulous at 40’ cake.

If you scroll through the latest pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, you will understand her love for the fabric- Kaftan. It has become her go-to outfit, she has confessed her love for the fabric too. Check out the picture.

View this post on Instagram Up to some shade-y business… 🤣 #KaftanSeries A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Aug 2, 2020 at 4:03am PDT

She celebrated husband Saif Ali Khan’s birthday in a Rajdeep Ranawat kaftan. Kareena looked beautiful, the kaftan had abstract prints all over with colourful patches in olive green.