Check out the Pictures:

Kareena chose a comfy outfit for the lunch. Her outfit was simple yet cool. She wore a white t-shirt with tie-dye print pants. Her sister, Karisma was also in comfy clothes with hair in a bun.

Printed t-shirt, blue pants and white sneakers can never go out of style. This ensemble is perfect for any occasion. From family outings to dinner parties with friends, this attire will always be the best. The actress often gives us such cool stylish cues to keep them handy in our cupboards.

For this lunch date, Kareena wore a cosy t-shirt from Christian Dior. Her t-shirt was from Dior ecru cotton jersey and linen t-shirt with the ‘heart breaker’ print. The t-shirt was a Christian Dior signature at back with a classic crew-neck cut design.

Wondering about the price of the t-shirt? We have you covered. This Christian Dior t-shirt is available on the website and costs Rs.61,316 (USD 840) approximately.

To complete her looks, she wore baggy trousers which were in a blue and white tie-dye print. The folded hem gave a modern look. To make it more street look, she wore white sneakers, stacked bracelets and rings.

She left her hair open and in a side parting. She kept her makeup minimal and wore a nude lip shade to give it a complete touch.

What do you think about this attire?