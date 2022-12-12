Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Son Jeh Ali Khan Turns Cute Yoga Partner While Bebo Performs Ashwa Sanchalanasana – Watch Viral Clip

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Son Jeh Ali Khan Turns Cute Yoga Partner While Bebo Performs Ashwa Sanchalanasana - Watch Viral Clip

Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by yoga for her fitness and overall well-being, and she frequently posts pictures of herself doing yoga. Anshuka Parwani, her yoga trainer, posted a video on her Instagram account this morning showing Jeh interrupting Kareena’s yoga session in the cutest way! Kareena begins the video by attempting a difficult yoga asana i.e., a variation of the Ashwa Sanchalanasana or Equestrian Pose, while Jeh looks adorably at his mother. He looks amused as he watches his mother do yoga, and then crawls under Kareena’s belly, attempting to mimic her pose. Keep scrolling to see the adorable moment that Bebo shared with her munchkin.

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor’s yoga instructor Anushka Parwani took to her Instagram profile and drop a glimpse from her workout session. She captions it “No caption needed [evil eye emoji] @kareenakapoorkhan. Best way to start my week #YogaBaby #KareenaKapoorKhan #AnshukaYoga,”. In the video, Kareena Kapoor was seen performing Ashwa Sanchalanasana or Equestrian Pose. For the workout session, the diva was seen wearing hot pink racerback sports bra and matching tights. Check out the video below.

Benefits of Ashwa Sanchalanasana

Ashwa Sanchalanasana, also known as the equestrian pose, is an excellent pose for stretching and toning the hips, legs, quadriceps, and groyne. The asana also opens the chest and stretches the back muscles. It is an excellent pose for treating indigestion and constipation. The Equestrian pose or Ashwa Sanchalanasana, is part of the Sun Salutation series of asanas. It appears as the fourth and thus ninth pose in Surya Namaskara.