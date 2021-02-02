Kareena Kapoor Khan's Tiny Bag is More Expensive Than Her Kaftan Dress

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s maternity fashion is always on point. Recently, Kareena was spotted outside BFF Amrita Arora’s birthday bash wearing a silk printed Kaftan which is credited to designer Rajdeep Ranawat. Kareena looks elegant in that kaftan as she glows with sheer perfection. The beige and maroon coloured Kaftan was embellished with Swarovski crystals and beads on the edge, it had a broach belt which gave shape to the waist. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan to be Blessed With Baby Girl, Says Astrology

Her printed kaftan is worth Rs 24,000. Kareena accessorised her look with large metallic hoop earrings, a ring, wristwatch and perfect sunnies for a day out with friends. She styled the look with a pair of block heels and carried a light orange padded cassette bag by Bottega Veneta that costs US$ 3,775, which is approximately Rs 2,75,000! Also Read - Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan Gorges on Chaat With Her Girlfriends Malaika Arora, Amrita And Natasha Poonawalla - See Pics

Her tiny bag is clearly way more expensive than her kaftan dress. And her bag costs more than a week-long vacation in Thailand would cost us. Also Read - Why Did Nirmala Sitharaman Wear a Red Saree to Present Budget 2021? Read on

Kareena’s love for Kaftan is known to all. For her birthday, the actor opted for mint green coloured kaftan by designer Anita Dongre. Kareena looks gorgeous in that Kaftan which was worth Rs 19,900.

