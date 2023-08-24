Kareena Kapoor Looks ‘PHAT’ as She Parties With Her BFFs in Oversized Floor-Length Kaftan Worth Rs 1.4 Lakh

Home

Kareena Kapoor Looks 'PHAT' as She Joins Her BFFs in Oversized Floor-Length Kaftan Worth Rs 1.4 Lakh

Bollywood actress, Kareena Kapoor is known not only for her acting chops but also for her fashionable looks. We also know how the actress’s comfort outfit is her kaftan and especially during lockdown her Instagram feed showcased how madly was she in love with them. Well, recently, she revisited her love for kaftans at her house party. She recently organised an intimate get-together at her residence in Mumbai. Bebo’s BFFs Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla hosted the bash. Well, the pictures have surfaced online and we will be showing you all insights of the party below.

For the get-together, Bebo was all decked up in multicoloured floor-length kaftan with spiral print in black, bright red, bright orange, sky blue. The outfit features maxi length, long dolman sleeves, oversized fitting and a cut-out on the neckline. Well, she let her outfit do all the work and just opted for minimal accessories i.e black sandals and a bracelet watch. She kept it classy with a sleek bun, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, perfect brows and glowing skin.

Bebo shared few pictures from her get-together on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself and Malaika with the caption ‘”Kaftan girls for life.” While she dazzled in multicoloured Kaftan, Mala on the other hand looked gorgeous in green Kaftan with deep neckline and golden sandals. There are also few photos of her posing with other BFFs Karan Johar and Amrita Arora.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Decoding Kareena Kapoor’s Kaftan Price

Loved her kaftan? well we got you actual price of the outfit. Kareena’s Emilio Pucci dress is called Onde-Print Silk-Twill Kaftan. Adding it to your closet will cost you ₹1,44,707. The attire is suitable for a casual get-together, late night house parties with your BFFs.

Your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor’s oversized multicoloured kaftan? Yay or Nay

