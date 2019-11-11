Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the actors in Bollywood who is extremely cautious of what she eats. The diva follows a strict diet and fitness routine. Probably that is the reason behind her perfectly toned and curvaceous body. Kareena Kapoor’s dietician Rujuta Diwekar makes sure that the actor does not binge on unhealthy food and stick to the right eating habit no matter where she is travelling. And the recent Instagram post of Rujuta is proof of that.

According to Rujuta, being on a weight loss diet even when you are travelling can be monotonous and you may lose motivation to follow the strict routine eventually. So, it is important and beneficial too, to relish the sumptuous seasonal food of the place you are in. She says that changing your diet according to the season is good and you must not forget it.

“Every region has its own tradition of celebrating its seasonal produce using timeless, heritage recipes. And I strongly believe that one should follow a diet that respects that versus that which makes you feel like you have “cheated” if you eat a home-cooked delicacy”, wrote Rujuta.

She also stated, “Health is not a size, it’s a state. A state of harmony, in the mind and body and between people and planet. And really, all you need to do for that is to keep calm and eat Makhan-roti-saag.”

Have a look at Rujuta’s post yourself:

Here we mention some of the known health benefits of Makke Ki Roti, Sarson Saag, and white butter:

Makki Ki Roti

Makki Ki Roti is prepared using cornflour which is good for the health of those whose body is gluten sensitive. It is also associated with improved skin health, shiny hair, and boosted brain function. Being jam-packed with vitamins A, C, and K, Makke Ki roti can improve the thyroid function too.

Sarson Saag

Containing mustard leaves, spinach, Bathua, and radish leaves, Sarson Saag is a rich source of antioxidants, iron, magnesium, zinc, calcium, potassium and manganese. These nutrients are known to improve your blood platel count, manage your blood pressure, improve cardiovascular health, and prevent the onset of certain cancers.

White butter

White butter prepared at home is quite healthy. It contains healthy fat which is necessary for the absorption of vitamins A, D, E, and K. Also, fat can keep you warm during the winter season and also help boost your immunity.