Kareena Kapoor and her quintessential fashion choices have always left us gasping for air. Time and time again, the diva never fails to surprise her. She was recently seen in Mumbai wearing monotone attire of different shades of pink.Also Read - BTS Jimin's Birthday Special: K-Pop Singer Once Revealed That He Watched Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's 3 Idiots

Kareena was seen wearing a vibrant pink top and a subtle shade of pink pants. Her quirky ensemble was from Zara, a fast-fashion label company. Also Read - Deepika Padukone’s Rs 2790 Animal Print Sweater From Her Latest Shoot is Bookmark-Worthy

Check out the Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kareenakapoorkhan (@kareenaxuniverse)

Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Dances to Kareena Kapoor's Bole Chudiyan, Delights The Internet | Watch

This quirky ensemble is perfect for a party night or a chill night with friends. This also fits perfectly well for an after-party too!

Wondering about the price of the attire? We have you covered! Her ensemble is from Zara. She put the entire outfit together in just Rs. 5,780. Her satin blouse was worth Rs 2,790 and her trousers were Rs 2,990. Check out the pictures. You can check them out from the official website of Zara!

She chose a beautiful satin round neck top with pleats. Along with this, the blouse came with gathered sleeves falling below the elbow with pleats and a buttoned opening at the back. This blouse is perfect for parties and chill nights. Her satin blouse was worth Rs 2,790.

She chose a subtle shade of pink for her trousers. She wore high-waist trousers with a matching lined belt, featuring front pockets, false welt back pockets and metal hook, inside button and zip fly fastening. Her trousers with the lined belt were worth Rs 2,990.

To match the chic outfit, Bebo wore strappy white peep-toe sandals, a ring and matching ear studs. She left her hair open with a side parting. Acing the art of minimalism, she chose blushed cheeks, kohl-line eyes, and pink lip shade.

What do you think of Kareena’s outfit?