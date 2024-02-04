Kareena Kapoor’s Morning Yoga Session of Urdhva Dhanurasanan Sets The Tone For a Healthy Weekend- See Viral Post!

Home

In latest post, Kareena Kapoor performed Urdhva Dhanurasanan, inspiring followers to indulge in a rejuvenating yoga session on a lazy Sunday.

Kareena Kapoor is a fashion and fitness enthusiast. The diva’s dedication towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle by including yoga in her daily morning routine has inspired many of her followers. The actress often shares snippets from her training sessions on social media. This time, celebrity trainer Anshuka Parwani captured Bebo performing the intense yoga asana and praised the actor for her discipline. Keep scrolling for some intense weekend motivation!

On Monday, Yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, who has worked with several A-listers of Bollywood, posted a photo from her session with Kareena Kapoor. In the caption, she wrote, “Backbends with Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan [heart emoji] Bebo, your discipline, your Yoga journey, the ease with which you gracefully slide into an asana – it’s inspiring! [fire and hand raised emoji].”

The Jaane Jaan actress was seen performing a yoga backend, also known as Wheel Pose or Urdhva Dhanurasana. For the session, Bebo donned a turquoise blue sports bra with black and white high-waisted yoga pants, effortlessly nailing the asana like a pro. Take a look!

Kareena Kapoor Nails Yoga Session on a Relaxed Sunday

Urdhva Dhanurasana Benefits

Urdhva Dhanurasana, also known as Upward-Facing Bow or wheel pose, is a yoga pose that offers a range of physical and mental benefits:

Urdhva Dhanurasana is excellent for strengthening the muscles of the back, including the spine, shoulders and the neck

This asana stimulates the thyroid and pituitary glands, contributing to the improved thyroid balance

This pose stretches and opens the hip flexors, shoulders and wrists, enhancing overall flexibility in the body.

Urdhva Dhanurasana also help in increasing lung capacity and may help in providing symptomatic relief for asthma.

