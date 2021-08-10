Kareena Kapoor’s Skincare Tips: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is blessed with great genetics. She has the most flawless and radiant skin in Bollywood. The actor looks her gorgeous self even with zero makeup. But not just her genes, the actor makes sure she takes good care of her skin. In a recent Instagram live with filmmaker Karan Johar, Bebo launched her book “Pregnancy Bible.” During the Live, she talked about the challenges she faced during pregnancy, and what kept her stay positive and energetic throughout her second pregnancy.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips by Sameera Reddy: From 92 Kg to 82 Kg, Actor Says 'No Negativity or Judgement Should Consume You'

Bebo was asked about her skincare routine and if you want skin like her, then you must read on. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Discloses Saif Ali Khan's Reaction to Her Reduced Sex-Drive During Pregnancy

Almond oil: Kareena revealed she loves slathering almond oil on her skin. Almond oil is loaded with Vitamin E, which keeps the skin moisturized and supple. Did you know, almond oil can protect you from UV rays and can also heal chapped lips? 3 litres of water: No fancy thing but 3 litres of water is what keeps Bebo’s skin radiant and flawless. Water helps in flushing out toxins and keeps you hydrated. Yoga: Not just Kareena, many Bollywood celebs swear by yoga. By exercising or doing yoga, you sweat out toxins and increases the flow of blood, which will eventually reflect on your skin.

Check out the video here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pavitra Punia Breaks Silence on Pratik Sehapal's 'Toxic Relationship' Comment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Kareena in her previous post and interviews has mentioned that she believes in practicising yoga and eating right. Bebo’s skincare routine is quite basic and doable.

What are your thoughts on bebo’s skincare routine?