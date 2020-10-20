Kareena Kapoor Khan is Bollywood’s one of the most stunning divas who can slay in any outfit like a pro. She is known for giving style inspiration. The tinsel town actor was recently seen in a TV commercial where she was sporting a satin dress with polka dots and she looked absolutely breathtaking. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes Wedding Anniversary Post For Saif, Reveals They Bonded Over Wine And Spaghetti



Kareena is currently pregnant with her second child and keeps giving us maternity fashion goals through her posts. She made headlines for showing great maternity looks in 2016 too when the actor was expecting her first child Taimur Ali Khan. Well, Bebo is all about extravagant things and trending fashion.

Her latest maternity look grabbed eyeballs and the price tag of the dress she was donning while starred in a commercial with her husband Saif Ali Khan left everyone speechless. Kareena wore a sleeveless and backless dress from Zara worth Rs. 3.6K. It features a v-neckline and a bow. She kept her make-up subtle and opted for a pair of hoop earrings. Kareena enhanced her overall look by keeping her wavy hair side-parted.

We are totally in love with Kareena’s latest sartorial pick and would want to know what you feel about it. Let us know your views in the comment section below.