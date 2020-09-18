Looking for some easy but effective beauty tips and tricks? Look no further than Karishma Kapoor’s Instagram. The B-town diva keeps on sharing her beauty and health secrets on her social media handle. Apart from her bold makeup and red lipstick, it is the natural ingredients and some lifestyle changes that help her look stunning even at the age of 46. Here are a few tips to look young, that Karishma Kapoor has shared so far. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Birthday Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Celebrate And Dance as Nawab Turns 47, Where is Taimur?

Eat The Right Breakfast

Karishma Kapoor eats chia pudding in the morning and keeps switching her first meal of the day. In a few of her previous posts, she had mentioned that she follows a balanced diet and eats normal foods like berries, toast, eggs, banana, etc. in the breakfast. These food items are extremely nutritious and can offer you the inner glow you are looking for.

Workout Consistently

View this post on Instagram #happyinternationalyogaday🙏🏻#yogaeveryday#iloveyoga#fit#fine#fabulous💪🏻#applewatchfeels#traveldiaries#monaco #summer2017🌞 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 21, 2017 at 3:39am PDT

Workout not only keeps your body healthy but provides you inner peace as well. This is what keeps stress at bay. Notably, stress is one of the major factors behind the onset of wrinkles and dull skin. Indulging in some form of exercise daily or doing yoga can keep your metabolism optimum and prevent conditions that may affect you internally.

Pamper Your Skin

View this post on Instagram Love has no limit ❤️ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jul 27, 2019 at 11:18pm PDT

If you want your skin to look healthy, you are required to give the care it needs. Follow a beauty routine religiously just like Karishma Kapoor. She swears by a mix of almond oil and yogurt when it comes to skincare. She applies this mixture on her face and leaves it for a good 30 minutes. She follows a three-step process; cleansing, exfoliation, and moisturization to look youthful.