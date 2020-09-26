Karishma Kapoor is a fashionista and she proves this through her stylist picks from time to time. Whether it is her salmon pink shirt with patterns of ferns, red Anarkali with floral motifs or colour blocked dresses, Karishma Kapoor manages to look stunning in every ensemble she opts for. From her Instagram feed, we have gathered that she has a special place for quirky prints in her wardrobe. The ‘Mentalhood’ star recently flaunted an ivory blouse with various playful motifs in red, yellow, and blue hues. Take a look at her refreshing look below. Also Read - Karishma Kapoor Shares Her Beauty Secrets Through Her Instagram Posts

Karishma Kapoor can be seen donning a unique full-sleeved white shirt with motifs of hands, hearts, and lips in vibrant colours. She has paired it with a pair of charcoal washed denim. The 46-year-old actor wore a smartwatch and opted for a tangerine-tinted lip colour matching the colour of the watch. She also wore a pair of stud earrings and kept her hair tied in a neat high ponytail.

This outfit is perfect for work from home meetings during the pandemic. You can also think of adding this quirky print to your wardrobe collection and make it look refreshing. For more stunning looks, you can follow Karishma Kapoor on Instagram.