Actor Karishma Tanna and Mumbai-based businessman Varun Bangera got a beautiful home in February this year after their wedding. The newlyweds meticulously worked on their home, they reused to share a bathroom. They worked on their themes as they both liked neutral colours but they were confused on how much light they should have in their room.

Keeping in mind their intimate Mumbai wedding, they gave a tour of their home to Kohler and WedMedGood. Karishma talked about the house and how the journey began. She entered the house with a puja after she got married and cooked shira (a sweet dish) for her husband. On the other hand, Varun said that it was amazing how he finds his room clean and set up after he started living with his wife, Karishma.

Watch Karishma Tanna And Varun Bangera’s New Home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WedMeGood (@wedmegood)



Describing their home, it opens to her living room which is just a short entryway away. The furniture and decoration in the area covered with green snake plant. It also had a tall glass wall which was decorated with off-white curtains that leads to a terrace. The house is surrounded by greenery and lots of plants.

Karishma talked about her favorite part of the house which is the terrace. Karishma says,” Doing up the house together was quite a process because luckily we both have the same taste because we like neutral colours. I think the favourite part of my home is the terrace. You know I always wanted a terrace house, and this was one duplex which he (Varun Bangera) showed me, and I said yes, if you’re getting the deal, please take it. You know this is where we have our coffee, this is where we will chill with our friends. This is where, in rainy and winter seasons, we will chill with our families and our mums.”

She gave a glimpse of her wardrobe. She said that the house was very close to them as they ‘personally went everywhere and finalised every corner.’ Talking about likes and dislikes, she said that she liked the room pitch dark but Varun liked a well sun-lit room. Keeping this in mind, the television right in front of their bed had a neutral theme.

Karishma revealed how Varun and she like to have separate bathrooms. She says,” My first thought of sharing a bathroom with my boy which is Varun was a little dicey because I love my space and Varun loves his space. So luckily we don’t share our bathrooms. We have two separate bathrooms.”

They have also talked about they liked to keep things in their certain way. For Karishma, she likes to keep her things outside the drawers whereas Varun likes to keep them inside. For Karishma, the biggest highlight of the house is powder room.

Karishma and Varun got married on February 5. Varun’s favorite part in the wedding was when Karishma made a her bridal entry and danced to Sajna, Say Yes To The Dress, in the video.