Actor Karishma Tanna tied the knot with her fiancé-businessman, Varun Bangera on Saturday in the presence of their close friends and family members. For the wedding, Tanna turned into the most beautiful bride wearing a pastel pink hue lehenga from the shelves of ace designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. The groom, Varun, complemented his bride in an ivory coloured sherwani.Also Read - Karishma Tanna Looks Radiant in Rs 65K Mustard Colour Bandhani Lehenga for Her Mehendi Ceremony

Tanna was ethereal in a pastel pink lehenga which featured unique details. Karishma looked beautiful, subtle and elegant and the minimalistic approach is winning hearts on the internet. Tanna gave a glimpse of her wedding day by sharing several pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “Just married.” Also Read - Karishma Tanna Grooves to 'Dil Chori Sada Hogya' at Her Mehendi Ceremony- Video Goes Viral

Check out pictures and videos from Karishma Tanna’s wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

Also Read - Karishma Tanna's Dreamy Haldi Pics Go Viral, Bride-To-Be Looks Stunning In White Ensemble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)



Tanna’s lehenga was designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock and was styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania, who also styled Katrina Kaif for her wedding. Karishma’s blouse came with a full-sleeved blouse, plunging neckline and back, intricate embroidery, it also had diamantes all over, and embellishments.

She teamed her blouse with a voluminous lehenga that had sequins, thread embroidery. Tanna opted for double dupattas for the wedding, and she wore one as a veil. It featured embroidered zari work.

Karishma wore bespoke bridal jewellery from the shelves of Tyaani jewellery. She wore a gold choker with a heavy vintage layered neckpiece which had pastel-hued gemstones, a gold nath, dangling earrings, two mattha-pattis, bracelets, and a mangalsutra.

She completed her look with dewy makeup, pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, mascara and eyeshadow. She opted for a centre-parted sleek bun for her wedding day.

Meanwhile, the groom, Varun, gave us royal vibes in an ivory coloured sherwani. It featured a white chikankari embroidered long jacket, which he wore over a white kurta, churidar pants, and a matching stole. He rounded off his look with a pastel pink safa.

What are your thoughts on Karishma Tanna’s bridal look?