Actor Karishma Tanna tied the knot with her fiancé-businessman, Varun Bangera on Saturday in the presence of their close friends and family members. For the wedding, Tanna turned into the most beautiful bride wearing a pastel pink hue lehenga from the shelves of ace designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. The groom, Varun, complemented his bride in an ivory coloured sherwani.Also Read - Karishma Tanna Looks Radiant in Rs 65K Mustard Colour Bandhani Lehenga for Her Mehendi Ceremony
Tanna was ethereal in a pastel pink lehenga which featured unique details. Karishma looked beautiful, subtle and elegant and the minimalistic approach is winning hearts on the internet. Tanna gave a glimpse of her wedding day by sharing several pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “Just married.” Also Read - Karishma Tanna Grooves to 'Dil Chori Sada Hogya' at Her Mehendi Ceremony- Video Goes Viral
Check out pictures and videos from Karishma Tanna’s wedding:
Also Read - Karishma Tanna's Dreamy Haldi Pics Go Viral, Bride-To-Be Looks Stunning In White Ensemble
Tanna’s lehenga was designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock and was styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania, who also styled Katrina Kaif for her wedding. Karishma’s blouse came with a full-sleeved blouse, plunging neckline and back, intricate embroidery, it also had diamantes all over, and embellishments.
She teamed her blouse with a voluminous lehenga that had sequins, thread embroidery. Tanna opted for double dupattas for the wedding, and she wore one as a veil. It featured embroidered zari work.
Karishma wore bespoke bridal jewellery from the shelves of Tyaani jewellery. She wore a gold choker with a heavy vintage layered neckpiece which had pastel-hued gemstones, a gold nath, dangling earrings, two mattha-pattis, bracelets, and a mangalsutra.
She completed her look with dewy makeup, pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, mascara and eyeshadow. She opted for a centre-parted sleek bun for her wedding day.
Meanwhile, the groom, Varun, gave us royal vibes in an ivory coloured sherwani. It featured a white chikankari embroidered long jacket, which he wore over a white kurta, churidar pants, and a matching stole. He rounded off his look with a pastel pink safa.
What are your thoughts on Karishma Tanna’s bridal look?