Karishma Tanna Looks Radiant in Rs 65K Mustard Colour Bandhani Lehenga for Her Mehendi Ceremony

We are glued to TV actor Karishma Tanna's Instagram, thanks to her pre-wedding festivities. The actor is all set to marry businessman Varun Bangera on February 5. For her Mehendi ceremony, Karishma wore a mustard yellow bandhani lehenga from the shelves of designer Punit Balana. The groom complemented the bride in a maroon kurta pyjama set.

Karishma accessorised her lehenga with a statement neckpiece, earrings, bangles. She styled her hair with yellow roses. Tanna amped her look with black sunglasses. The couple looks deeply in love. The actor shared a slew of stunning pictures from her mehendi ceremony, and we are in awe!

Check out her pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)



It is evident that the mehendi ceremony was a joyous affair! Tanna flaunted her mehendi clad hands for the camera.

What’s the price of Karishma Tanna’s mehendi outfit?

If you wish to add this stunning mustard yellow bandhani lehenga to your wardrobe, then you are in luck. The lehenga is available on designer Punit Balana’s official website and is worth Rs 65,000. As per the website, the lehenga features mustard marodi work bandhani blouse with marodi work skirt and marodi work border dupatta.

A few videos have also surfaced on Karishma’s fan account where she can be seen dancing with her friends at her pre-wedding function. The bride danced on “Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani” with Varun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digvijay Singh (@digvijay_07s)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namaste Bollywood (@namastebollywood.in)



Just yesterday, the actor shared pictures from her haldi ceremony on Instagram with the caption, “Beginning of my forever”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)



According to reports, Karishma and Varun met at a common friend’s party and fell in love after dating for a while. They got engaged in a low-key affair in November.

What are your thoughts on Karishma’s mehendi look?