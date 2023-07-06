Home

‘Flex Appeal’! Karishma Tanna Performs Killer Workout in Hot Sports Bra And Sexy Shorts, Watch

Karishma Tanna looks stunning and spectacular as she dons bold black sports bra and white shorts in killer workout video.

Karishma Tanna Performs Killer Workout: Karishma Tanna is one of the most dedicated actresses when it comes to health and fitness. She follows a rigorous gym regime and often posts reels and pictures of her killer workout sessions. Her stunning persona and well-toned physique is a by-product of her disciplined and healthy lifestyle. Karishma, who is winning accolades for her heart-touching performance in Hansal Mehta’s crime-drama series Scoop recently posted her exercise reel on Instagram. Netizens were left gasping for breath looking at her finesse and hot bod. The Scoop actress wore a sexy sportswear in the jaw-dropping video which is setting the internet ablaze.

CHECK OUT KARISHMA TANNA’S VIRAL GYM VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna Bangera (@karishmaktanna)

KARISHMA TANNA STUNS IN KILLER GYM WORKOUT REEL

Karishma took to her Instagram handle and posted her video clip performing multiple and different forms of workouts. She looked alluring and sensuous in a hot black sports bra and sexy white shorts in the video. The actress brought the much-needed glam quotient and sex appeal in the sensual gym training reel. She was seen doing chest-supported dunbbell row, cable flyes, pullups and bench exercise for the arms and chest strengthening. Karishma also showcased her flexibility by doing legs workout. The Scoop actress captioned her post as, “Addicted to bettering myself 💪🤛#workout

#gym #explore #trending #upperbodyworkout.” Fans and netizens went bonkers looking at her washboard abs and hot-toned legs in the scorching hot workout clip. Netizens dropped hearts, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis.

KARISHMA TANNA ON PLAYING STRONG, INDEPENDENT WOMAN IN ‘SCOOP’

Karishma had once spoken about the similarities between her character Jagruti Oathak and herself in an interaction with India.com. She had opined, “Except for the single-mother I relate to lot of things. I am also independent as I started working at a very young age. I came from a lower middle-class family so I always had that aspiration to fulfill those dreams of my family which they couldn’t. Since, I come from an orthodox Gujarati family, so they used to say ‘ladka padia hua to ye karega aur ladki paida hui to aisa (if a boy was born then there were different expectations from him as compared to a girl).’ So, we used to get that second-hand treatment and I have faced that in my joint family. Since, childhood I had this in me that I have to become a man. It is stupid to say that I have to compare myself to another gender. But I wanted to become independent and show the world that I can be at par with a male, have my own dreams and keep my family happy. So, I relate to this character a lot because Karishma is also the same in real life.”

Scoop is streaming on Netflix since June 2, 2023, onwards. The series also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja and Prosenjit Chatterjee in crucial roles.

