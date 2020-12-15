Now that 2020 is finally coming to an end, everyone is gearing up to ring in the New Year and hoping that it doesn’t disappoint. Now that Christmas and New Year’s Eve is around the corner, we have one more reason to get all dressed up. And if you are looking for inspiration then take a cue from TV actor Karishma Tanna. Also Read - Sunny Leone Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Rs 2500 Red Bodycon Dress, Sets The Christmas Mood

The actor shared a slew of pictures dressed in a sheer black saree, which can be an amazing addition to your wardrobe. It is an ideal outfit for the wedding function, cocktail, or to twirl in for your sangeet performance. Karishma wore a peplum georgette box pleated saree by Prémya by Manishii. The saree is a figure-flattering silhouette, she paired it with a hand-embroidered katdana bustier with delicate tulle straps.

Karishma captioned the post, "Black saree love 🖤"

Check out her post:

Blow-dried hair, Karishma complemented her look by keeping it minimal. She opted for a delicate diamond necklace and earrings. She kept her makeup subtle and opted for a pink lip shade.

If you wish to add this stunning sheer black peplum saree to your wardrobe, then you are in luck. The saree is available online at Prémya by Manishii website for buying and it is worth Rs 51K. Here’s the proof:

If you scroll through Karishma’s Instagram account, you will know that she is a fashionista and she always manages to impress the fashion police.

What are your thoughts on Karishma Tanna’s outfit? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.