New Delhi: Karolina Bielawska of Poland was crowned the winner at the grand finale of Miss World 2021, while Shree Saini of USA and Olivia Yacé of Cote D'Ivoire emerged as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Our Miss World 2021 is Karolina Bielawska from Poland! #missworld pic.twitter.com/jYkjbylUub — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

The pageant took place on March 16 (March 17 IST) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after it was delayed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)



Femina Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi represented India at the Miss World 2021. She reached the Top 13 contestants but could not make it to the Top 6 finalists.

The newly crowned Miss World is preceded by Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica.

India last bagged the crown in 2017, represented by model-actor Manushi Chhillar.

As per missworld.com, Karolina is currently pursuing her Master’s Degree in Management wishes to pursue her PhD. She is currently working as a model and she hopes to become a motivational speaker.

The website further says that Karolina is ‘very passionate about the voluntary work that she is involved with’. Her Beauty with a Purpose project ‘Zupa Na Pietrynie’ provides constant help to homeless people in crisis as well as raise awareness of this problem and fight against social exclusion. Every Sunday, Karolina prepares hot meals, sandwiches, food packages, hot drinks and medical support for around 300 homeless people and those in need.