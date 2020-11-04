It’s Karwa Chauth, on this day married women across India observe a day-long fast for the well-being and prosperity of their husbands. Like every other festival, Bollywood celebrates Karwa Chauth with much fervour. Actor Bipasha Basu always observes Karwa Chauth fast and leave us awe-struck with Karan Singh Grover and her chemistry. This year too, the couple decided to celebrate this festival with love and aww-worthy pictures. Also Read - It Happens Only in India! 3 UP Sisters, Married to The Same Man Observe Karwa Chauth For The Husband They Share

Bipasha Basu took to her instagram and posted new set of pictures in her Karwa Chauth outfit. She wrote, "With my heart @iamksgofficial celebrating #karwachauth ❤️ I am truly blessed for my love. I love you @iamksgofficial ❤️Thank you for all your love ❤️ #monkeylove (sic)"

Bipasha Basu is true bong beauty and she looks stunning in whatever she wears. This time, Bipasha wore a gorgeous red Begum Sharara set by designer Gopi Vaid. The outfit featured traditional Bandhej and Mashru, it has delicate moghal light gold sequins and thread embroidery around the neckline, and at the sleeves. The striped tiered sharara in beautiful deep tones and the embroidered, scalloped pure organza dupatta completed this gorgeous ensemble.

The sharara set is worth 39k and is available on Gopi Vaid’s website for buying.

What are your thoughts on Bipasha’s gorgeous sharara set?