Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals for north Indian women. It’s a traditional Hindu festival, and on this day, women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for their husband’s longevity and prosperity. It is celebrated with much fervour and joy, but due to the ongoing pandemic this year the celebrations were not as grand as it is used to be. Bollywood too celebrated this festival by adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. Celebrities including Kajal Aggarwal, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Maheep Kapoor, Yuvika Chaudhary, Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Pandey, were spotted celebrating the festival with the mask on! Also Read - It Happens Only in India! 3 UP Sisters, Married to The Same Man Observe Karwa Chauth For The Husband They Share

Festivities in India usually witness crowding in markets, places of worship, and public places but with the COVID-19 pandemic, norms like social distancing and the wearing of masks have now become a necessity. Understanding this, celebrities are setting the right example by ringing in the festivities with masks on. Also Read - COVID-19 Diet Chart For Home Quarantined People: What to Eat From Morning to Night

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who recently tied the knot to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, posted a picture of herself wearing a red outfit and a matching face mask on Instagram. “Happy 1st Karva Chauth, Gautam,” she wrote. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Shares Her First Karwa Chauth Celebration Pictures, Looks Radiant in Red With Rohanpreet Singh

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra opted for a maroon silk saree by Masaba Gupta. Shilpa was clicked by the shutterbugs outside her residence in Mumbai with a mask on and is even asking the paparazzi to please follow the social distancing norm.

#shilpashetty today at @kapoor.sunita #karvachauth celebrations

TV actor Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were papped by the shutterbugs. Stepping out of the car, Yuvika looked gorgeous in a pink Anarkali suit. Watch the video:

#princenarula #yuvikachaudhary for #karvachauth ❤

Actor Sonali Bendre too was spotted in a pretty pink suit with a matching face mask.

Like every year, Anil Kapoor’s wife played host to Karwa Chauth party at her house that was attended by her close friends and family members including Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, producer Krishika Lulla, Natasha Dalal. Paparazzi also spotted them donning gorgeous ethnic outfits with their mask on!

Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey wore designer Gopi Vaid’s ethnic outfit to celebrate the festival.

Bollywood certainly is setting the right example, Mask on, everyone!