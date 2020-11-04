Bollywood’s renowned singer, Neha Kakkar got married last month to Rohanpreet Singh. The couple is observing their first Karwa Chauth this year and, they seem extremely happy about it. In her latest video post on Instagram, Neha Kakkar can be seen oozing positivity, happiness, and light while she is singing ‘Mehandi Da Rang’ and dancing with her husband. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: Neha Kakkar, Kajal Aggarwal, Miheeka Bajaj, Prachi Tehlan And Other Celebs Celebrate Festival For First Time

In the video, Neha Kakkar is all decked up in a blood-red salwar suit featuring golden motifs all around. Its dupatta has a shiny border and Neha has paired her outfit with red bangles, matching lipstick, and a small red bindi. She enhanced her ethnic look with a pair of golden Jhumkas. For some glam, she opted for dewy make-up and kept her hair straight and open.

Look at her post and her Karwa Chauth look for yourself below.