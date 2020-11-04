Karwa Chauth celebration has started and the B-town ladies are being a part of it with full pomp and show. One of them is our gorgeous Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The diva was spotted outside Anil Kapoor’s Juhu home with her Puja ki Thaaali in her hands. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: Neha Kakkar, Kajal Aggarwal, Miheeka Bajaj, Prachi Tehlan And Other Celebs Celebrate Festival For First Time

Shilpa was looking ethereal in a maroon silk saree by Masaba Gupta. She managed to steal the limelight with her stunning ethnic look. The tinsel town actor paired her saree with an elbow-length matching blouse. The red saree featured golden motifs all around and the blouse featured the same coloured border at the hem. Shilpa Shetty Kundra enhanced her look by wearing a gorgeous statement neckpiece, mangal sutra, and a pair of stud earrings. She also opted for red coloured bangles and a ring. Her red Bindi and lipstick along with the stunning outfit helped her exude a festive vibe. Shilpa was also carrying a stylish golden Potli that perfectly complemented her OOTD. The fashionista grabbed the eyeballs and left everyone mesmerized by her Karwa Chauth look.

Can you guess the price of this saree donned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra? Well, it is worth Rs 15000. Here is the proof.

Shilpa’s husband, Raj Kundra, shared a picture of them performing the Karwa Chauth ritual and showed his fun side through the caption. He wrote, “What men think women see vs What women actually see.” He also wrote, “To all you wonderful ladies out there and the caring men, wishing you a Happy Karwa Chauth. Make sure you drink plenty of water to see you through the day.” Have a look at the post for yourself below.