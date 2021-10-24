Karwa Chauth 2021: The day of Karwa Chauth has finally come – October 24! The festival is not only the celebration of fasting but also how women dress up well, just like a new bride for the evening puja. Ever since the covid happened, we have celebrated festivals remaining at home being cozy. On the day of Karwa Chauth, try not to keep holding yourself back to doll-up. Despite the fact that we all might be insane for western clothing types, but with regards to celebrations, we all should prefer to wear Indian ethnic and conventional wear.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2021: When Will Moonrise in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida And Others | City-wise timing here

Indian clothing has unlimited choices for any event. A little exploring can give you numerous recent trends. Indeed, even basic outfits like a kurta and leggings can be spruced up with accessories like studs, neckbands. Thus, go into your wardrobe and put on your most merry outfits and take advantage of this season. Here are some outfits’ suggestions for this festive season by Mr. Anuj Mundhra, Chairman and Managing Director- Nandani Creation Limited. Also Read - Dabur's New Karwa Chauth Ad Featuring Same-sex Couple Receives Mixed Reactions from Netizens

Dazzle up With the Red Appeal: Be it a kurta or a saree, the festive season brings an opportunity to up your fashion game and nothing suites the criteria better like a deep red, Indian traditional ensemble. Extend a royal touch to the traditional, red ensembles with those having intricate designs and embroidery yet suits the modern-day fashion sensibilities. Also Read - Happy Karwa Chauth 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Messages, Images, Facebook Status For Your Loved Ones

Fashionable Straight Kurti: In the event that you are searching for comfort ability, you go with the designer straight Kurti. The kurti is an ideal mix of style and ease. Fashionable straight Kurti can be paired with pant and palazzos. It is an outfit that goes with all body types. Straight kurtis gives the tasteful and dazzling look on this happy season. In case you are not somebody who enjoys heavy ethnic clothing, a fashioner straight kurti can be the most ideal choice for you.

Choose a Brocade Suit: Brocade is an exemplary Indian wear staple. The scene of conventional ethnic wear wouldn’t be something the same without it and no festive season is finished without this timeless style. Intense yet tasteful, a brocade suit set will make you feel like putting your best self forward for this festive season.

Go Indo-western with Dhoti and Kurta: This clothing is the ideal combination of western and India clothing. Attempt this cutest clothing in this celebration season to get a staggering look. A snazzy and popular pair of dhoti pants with short kurti is really adorable that you need to attempt. This outfit ensures elegance and style at the bubbly festivals.

Crop Top and Skirt: A crop top and skirt mix is an easy decision with regards to remaining young and smart for festive celebrations. A stylish and simple to-execute look, this is one ethnic outfit that each lady ought to have in her wardrobe. Full printed skirts with minimally decorated or strong hued crop tops for ladies in differentiating colours is an enchanting, accommodating approach to pull off this look.

Happy Karwa Chauth!