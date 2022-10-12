Karwa Chauth 2022: Karwa Chauth is a prominent celebration for married women in India. This year, October 13 will mark a unique occasion as women fast for the longevity of their husband’s life. Women present themselves in stunning ethnic clothing and dazzling jewellery! Jewellery is a necessary component of every look. It may complete or ruin the appearance. Make sure you have these jewellery items for Karwa Chauth since they combine traditional charm with contemporary beauty. Here are some jewellery suggestions for Karwa Chauth, including statement chokers, chandbalis, and elaborately crafted earrings.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Foods To Include In Your Sargi Thali For Healthy Fasting | Watch Video

JEWELLERY IDEAS FOR MARRIED WOMEN TO DECK UP ON KARWA CHAUTH 2022:

1. Alia Bhatt Serves Festive Looks With Her Maang Tikka And Matching Choker

Alia Bhatt serves glamorous festive looks in matching mang tikka and necklace. This Karwa Chauth-inspired look is the perfect way to modernise a traditional look. What do you think about this glowy modern look for the occasion?

2. Shehnaaz Gill Goes Full Traditional With Royal Jewellery And Bangles

Shehnaaz Gill’s jewellery is the perfect Karwa Chauth ornament to add royalty to your festive look. She also wore heavy earrings and striking jewellery, which makes this look perfect for newly married.

3. Sonakshi Sinha Amps Her Indo-Western Look With Choker Necklace

Ladies? Take a cue from Sonakshi Sinha’s indo-western look and accentuate it with a complementing choker necklace. This is the ideal look if you want to keep it classic and stick to your ethnic roots.

4. Tejasswi Prakash-Inspire Karwa Chauth Look is All About Grandeur

Tejasswi Prakash’s festive look is ideal for women who are planning to go big and traditional for their Karwa Chauth. A beautiful pearl-studded neckpiece and magnificent chandbali earrings are the perfect way to add the oomph!

5. Sonam Kapoor Enchants With Her Heavily Adorn Jewellery

If you are someone who likes to go all in for Karwa Chauth, Sonam Kapoor’s earrings, a maang tikka and a beautiful gold anklet serve as the perfect inspiration. What do you think about this Punjabi look for the festive occasion on October 13th, this year?

Which look are planning to carry this year on Karwa Chauth? Let us know!