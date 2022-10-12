Karwa Chauth 2022: Mehndi, sindoor, glass bangles, and bindi are all part and parcel of the Karwa Chauth festival. Applying henna on the hands is so much a part of Karwa Chauth too. Have your manicure and pedicure the day before Karwa Chauth and then have henna applied. Follow these amazing tips to get the effortless Karwa Chauth look, this year!Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022 Jewellery Ideas: From Gorgeous Mang Tikkas to Chandbali Earrings, Festive Look Inspirations For Married Women

Karwa Chauth 2022: Henna Inspiration

As far as the designs are concerned, there is immense variety – Fine lines, floral, paisley and highly intricate designs are done, with great detail. The artistry is such that it can only be admired. Sometimes, no designs are followed and the paste is applied to cover the entire hand. Many women, especially new brides, cover the palms, forearms, feet and even the lower part of the legs with intricate henna designs.

After applying henna, keep it on for an hour or two, dabbing it with lemon juice and sugar mixture from time to time. The longer the paste is kept, the darker the colour. The henna paste should be removed by scraping it off. It should not be washed off. In fact, apply oil and avoid washing your hands with soap and water for a few hours.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Makeup Idea For Married Women

For make-up, first, cleanse the skin and apply a liquid moisturizer. For oily skin, apply an astringent lotion. Cover blemishes with a concealer, before applying foundation. To conceal acne pits (tiny holes in the skin, left by acne), take a little concealer at the end of a cotton bud and fill the pit with it.

Then apply foundation. Try a gold foundation for this special occasion. Dot the face with it and blend with a moist sponge. Lightly dust golden-tinted powder to set the foundation. Highlight the cheeks with a blusher, blending well, so that it gives the face a natural glow.

Outline the eyes with a kajal or dark eye pencil. Apply it to the upper lid and smooth it out with a cotton bud. Gently blend a line of kajal or eye pencil on the lower lid. Then apply mascara.

Gloss is popular for the lips. Go for red and shades of red. Use a lip liner the same colour as your lipstick. Apply gloss on top of the colour, unless you prefer the matte look. If you don’t want to use bright red, go for shades like brick red, cherry, rose, plum, wine, burgundy or dark pink.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Add Bindi For The Traditional Festive Look

A Bindi is an integral part of the makeup for Karwa Chauth. Look for a decorative bindi, to match the colour of your bridal dress. A bindi, studded with small sparkling stones, combined with a bright colour would be most attractive.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Ethnic Attire Ideas For Married Women

New brides and young women like to wear their bridal dresses for Karwa Chauth. It gives them the opportunity to look like a bride again. Today, apart from red, many other colours are popular, like magenta or pink, or out-of-the-ordinary colours like sea green, turquoise blue, lavender, strawberry, fushcia, rust, copper, purple and so on. Two colour combinations are also popular.

Lehenga cholis are popular, or one can go for fashionable salwar-kurta, with richly embellished kurtas. As for saris, instead of the traditional way, they can be worn in a way that shows off the decorative choli and the heavy ‘aanchal’ to advantage. In fact, a new trend is the stitched saris, which do not have to be draped but can just be slipped on. The saris are stitched in innovative ways, with a focus on low and decorative backs, halter necks or tie-ups. Different materials too may be worn for Karva Chauth, like tissues, chiffons, crepes, and georgettes. Shimmering materials may be used to set off the attire like gold or silver tissue.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Jewellery Ideas For The Ladies

As for jewellery, diamond, white stone jewellery, or coloured stones, are in fashion. Dull or oxidized gold may also be worn. Stone setting, kundan, polki, semi and precious stones combined together, are all the rage. Different alloys are being used too and so are different kinds of finishes, even with gold, like the matte, oxidised, antique look and so on. With traditional attire, the jewellery should also be traditional. However, if the look is more modern, one can wear one dramatic piece of jewellery.

Traditional wear is usually favoured during Karwa Chauth because it is also associated with fasting and puja. However, as in other aspects of life, the influences of global trends, films and fashion are also felt in our traditional occasions like Karwa Chauth.